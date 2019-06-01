Ocasio-Cortez: Guaranteed Housing Comes Before A Person’s ‘Privilege To Earn A Profit’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded at a town hall event in the Bronx on Thursday that everybody be given “access” to guaranteed homes before anyone is allowed the “privilege to earn a profit.”

“We have to make sure that housing is being legislated as a human right,” Ocasio-Cortez arrogantly stated. “What does that mean? What it means is that our access and our ability and our guarantee to having a home comes before someone else’s privilege to earn a profit.”

The 29-year-old former bartender said that the tax code needed to be changed, saying that the government needs to remove “tax breaks for bad behavior.”

"I want to make sure that we connect some dots because when we introduced the Green New Deal we were saying what is a girl from the Bronx doing and talked about environmentalism that doesn't make any sense, right?" Ocasio-Cortez continued. "Wrong. Because one of the big things that we talked about was that we need to clean our buildings. … When we talk about our right to a clean home, when we talk about retrofitting buildings, what we're talking about is cleaning our air and cleaning our water because when we talk about what housing as a right means, it doesn't mean that you have a right to four crumbling walls and a dirty floor."