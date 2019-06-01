Nadler: There ‘certainly’ is justification to impeach Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday “there certainly is” justification for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, but said it was critical for the American public to agree before launching the process.

During an interview on WNYC, Nadler, whose committee would lead impeachmentproceedings, cautioned the move, noting the importance of having the American public on board first.

TRUMP BLASTS MUELLER AS ‘HIGHLY CONFLICTED,’ CALLS IMPEACHMENT A ‘DIRTY, FILTHY, DISGUSTING WORD’

“Impeachment is a political act, and you cannot impeach a president if the American people will not support it,” said Nadler, D-N.Y. “The American people, right now, do not support it because they do not know the story. They don’t know the facts.”

Nadler added: “We have to get the facts out. We have to hold a series of hearings, we have to hold the investigations.”

Nadler also vowed to hold televised hearings to "have a dialogue with the American people so people can make informed decisions and know what's going on."