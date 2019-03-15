Ocasio-Cortez Gets Slammed For Politicizing Terror Attack, Mocking Prayer, Blaming NRA

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received intense backlash late on Thursday and into the early morning hours on Friday after she rushed to politicize terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that left 49 people dead and 20 injured. Play Video

Authorities arrested four individuals — three men and one woman — in what was described by CNN as “a coordinated and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation.”

Ocasio-Cortez immediately rushed to politicize the attack, writing on Twitter: “At 1st I thought of saying, ‘Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.’ But I couldn’t say ‘imagine.’ Because of Charleston. Pittsburgh. Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.”



But I couldn’t say “imagine.”



Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs.



What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Here are some of the notable responses Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet elicited online:

“Saying thoughts and prayers do nothing in the immediate aftermath of people murdered while **praying** in their house of worship is the single dumbest f***ing nuclear take I’ve ever seen on this website. Ever,” Stephen Miller tweeted. “I don’t care who it came from. She’s an over exposed child. But *of course* it came from *that* person. Of course it did. Do yourselves a favor and mute her. Forever.” – READ MORE