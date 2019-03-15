Trump wields first presidential veto to nix border emergency rebuff

President Trump on Friday used the first veto of his administration to reject a bipartisan resolution that sought to block his declaration of a national emergency at the border, a move almost certain to kill the measure.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution,” Trump, surrounded by law enforcement officials and families of those killed by illegal immigrants, said in the Oval Office. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it.”

SENATE VOTES TO BLOCK TRUMP’S BORDER EMERGENCY DECLARATION, IN BIPARTISAN REBUKE TEEING UP VETO

Trump’s veto came a day after 12 Senate Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the resolution, despite last-minute efforts between the White House and GOP lawmakers to keep the Republican Party united. The measure ultimately passed 59-41, and Trump immediately vowed to veto.

While the original passage marked a stinging rebuke from members of Trump’s own party, his veto is likely the last word as lawmakers are unlikely to muster the two-thirds majority required to override.

On Friday, Trump called the resolution “dangerous” and said it would have revoked border operations put into place by the declaration. He also thanked Republicans who voted against the resolution.

"I have to in particular thank Republicans, strong Republican senators that were on our side and on the side of border security," he said. He later added that the vote for the resolution was "a vote against reality."