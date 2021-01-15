Ocasio-Cortez Fumes At Cruz, Hawley: ‘Get Out,’ ‘You Do Not Belong’ Here, ‘You’ll Never Be President’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) fumed at Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) for contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election last week, saying that they needed to “get out” and they “do not belong” in the Senate.

“And so, I want to be clear to Senator Ted Cruz, you do not belong in the United States Senate. I want to be clear to Senator Josh Hawley, you do not belong in the United States Senate,” AOC ranted in an hour-long Instagram Live video. “You do not belong in any democratically elected seat when you don’t, when you do not believe that that election was even legitimate, according to your self-serving claims. So get out.”

“If they had any shred of integrity, any shred of integrity about their claims, their lies really, but their claims about this election, they would take off their pin and turn it in,” she continued. “But this isn’t about the truth to them. This is about if they want to be president in 2024. Let me give you a sneak peak. You will never be president. You will never command the respect of this country. Ever. Ever. And you should resign. So should every member of Congress that voted to overturn the results of our election.”

AOC to @tedcruz & @HawleyMO: “You do not belong in the United States Senate … you should resign” pic.twitter.com/qB5FE0iGsd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley noted that Democrats have raised some of the same objections in the past and that “it was not constitutional arson then, and it is not that now.”- READ MORE

