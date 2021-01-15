Elon Musk: Americans Will Be ‘Unhappy’ with Big Tech as the ‘de Facto Arbiter of Free Speech’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has commented on the Big Tech Masters of the Universe and their rampant censorship, saving: “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

The Tesla CEO was responded to a satirical piece by the Babylon Bee, entitled, “Evil Fascist Dictator Censored And Voted Out Of Office.”

“A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech,” wrote Musk.

“West Coast high tech has to make the distinction between banning hate speech and banning speech it hates,” commented one user in reply to Musk.

“This is an important distinction,” responded Musk. – READ MORE

