 

Ocasio-Cortez Explodes Over People Saying She ‘Didn’t Understand’ Amazon Deal

On Tuesday evening, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a series of tweets defending her role in ultimately killing the Amazon HQ2 deal, which would have brought 25,000 jobs to her district and nearly $30 billion in tax revenues to the state, and emphatically asserting that she does “understand” how tax incentives work.

The defensive thread was prompted by criticism from Crain’s New York Business editor Erik Engquist, who said that while he usually defends the democratic socialist congresswoman as intelligent, her troubling comments about the state “invest those $3 billion” instead of supposedly giving it to Amazon has left him speechless.

Among those criticizing the Democratic opposition to the deal is Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who slammed “a small group of politicians” who “put their own narrow political interests above their community — which poll after poll showed overwhelmingly supported bringing Amazon to Long Island City — the state’s economic future and the best interests of the people of this state.”- READ MORE

