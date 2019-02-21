McCabe says ‘it’s possible’ Trump’s a Russian asset

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said in an interview Tuesday that he believes it is possible that President Trump is a Russian asset and thinks “that’s why we started our investigation.”

McCabe has said in the past that the FBI had a good reason to launch a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was working with Russia and was a possible national security threat.

The former official was asked on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” if he believes Trump may still be a Russian asset. He said he’s “anxious” to see the conclusion of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, told the network that McCabe’s comment is “hardly dignifying with a response.”

"He's a liar and a leaker," she said.