Ocasio-Cortez Defends Omar’s 9/11 Comments By Mocking War Hero Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rushed to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday after a clip of Omar went viral this week that showed her describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

Ocasio-Cortez defended Omar by making multiple false claims and by mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who called out Omar for trivializing the 9/11 terror attacks.

The 29-year-old former bartender attacked Crenshaw, a decorated war hero, by suggesting that he was not fighting for the families of 9/11 victims and saying that he should “go do something” about terrorism.

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes.



In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

As a Navy SEAL, Crenshaw lost his eye fighting terrorists in Afghanistan and earned 2 Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart, the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, and other awards.


