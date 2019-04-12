Texas to require elementary school students to learn how to write in cursive as part of new statewide curriculum

Texas will reintroduce cursive writing to the state curriculum for elementary students beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Second graders will learn how to write cursive letters, and third graders will be expected to “write complete words, thoughts, and answers legibly in cursive writing leaving appropriate spaces between words,” according to the updated Texas Education Code. By the time they reach the fourth grade, students will be required to write legibly and complete assignments in cursive.

BARCELONA SCHOOLS REMOVE CLASSIC FAIRYTALES ‘LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD,’ ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ FOR BEING SEXIST

The State Board of Education modified the “English Language Arts and Reading” section of Texas’ standard education requirements, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills or TEKS in 2017, reported WCNC. The list of updated curriculum requirements, including the instruction of cursive writing, will be implemented in Texas schools beginning in September 2019.

Diane Schallert, a professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, compared learning cursive to learning a new language. Schallert, who studies how language and learning coincide, told WCNC that requiring students to learn cursive can help children grow their comprehension skills. – READ MORE