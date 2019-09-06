Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Dan Crenshaw Of Lending Guns To Spouse Abusers, Criminals

In response to Republican Dan Crenshaw’s (TX) warning that background check legislation may have unintended consequences, including disallowing lending guns to friends for self-protection, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) accused her fellow freshman member of Congress of lending guns to people who have “likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record.” The accusation sparked a strong response from Crenshaw, which prompted the pro-gun control Democrat to double down on her comment.

“Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment,” Crenshaw tweeted Tuesday, referencing an ABC story about a woman who used a handgun to protect herself from five male robbers.

“Five men tried to rob a young woman this morning,” ABC13’s Miya Shay reported in a tweet reposted by Crenshaw. “They didn’t expect her to grab her handgun and fire. Today, she is unharmed, and at least one suspect is shot.”

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Crenshaw added a “side note” to his response to the ABC report: “With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves.” – READ MORE