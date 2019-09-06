Ted Cruz, Alyssa Milano to Host ‘Civil’ Debate on Gun Control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and progressive activist and actress Alyssa Milano will hold a “civil” debate next Tuesday discussing gun control.

Milano announced Thursday night that she and Sen. Cruz will discuss how to solve America’s gun violence problem next Tuesday. She said that despite their disagreement on the issue, she believes that with “mutual respect and humility,” they can affect positive change in the country.

Cruz and Milano’s debate arises amid multiple mass shootings in Midland, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and El Paso, Texas and as Congress has a stronger interest in gun control reform.

I’ll be meeting with @tedcruz on Tuesday about guns. We don’t agree on this issue. But if we can talk with mutual respect & humility, maybe all of us come together to effect positive change. I will enter this with an open heart, ears and mind. I hope he does the same.#NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 5, 2019

