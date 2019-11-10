Obstruction: Schiff Coaches Witness Vindman to Ignore Some GOP Questions in Deposition

House impeachment probe witness and the White House’s top Ukraine expert, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, with the help of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), was evasive in answering questions from Republicans during the colonel’s closed-door deposition late last month.

Schiff, the leader of the impeachment inquiry, repeatedly interrupted the Republicans, ordering the witness not to answer questions, according to the transcripts of Vindman’s October 23 testimony unveiled Friday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff and Vindman’s lawyer prevented the witness from answering several questions, including whom he spoke to after listening to the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that triggered the impeachment efforts.

The Democrats’ potential obstructions of justice by ordering Vindman to leave out details while testifying under oath suggest that the White House National Security Council (NSC) official focused on Ukraine may have shared information about the call with the so-called “whistleblower.”

Some Republicans have accused Schiff of coaching and coordinating with the "whistleblower," believed to be anti-Trump, to damage the U.S. President. The "whistleblower" met with Schiff's office.