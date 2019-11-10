ISIS encouraging followers to set wildfires in forests, fields of US, Europe

The Islamic State terror group may have recently lost its leader, but a media outlet affiliated with the group is urging followers to continue to literally set ablaze new paths of terror and destruction.

At least four propaganda posters have appeared in recent months from the pro-ISIS media outlet Quraysh Media that have encouraged followers to “ignite fires” of their own, literally setting wildfires in the U.S. and Europe as a means of “waging jihad,” according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

MEMRI, which tracks communications of radical groups, said the first poster in the series was published in April.

“Oh monotheists , ignite fires in the forests and fields, and we are addressing especially those who live in Europe and America, for they are painful to them,” the poster read, according to MEMRI.

The second and third posters in the series, which depict American firefighters battling blazes, were released in June of this year.