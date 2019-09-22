Obesity, Fire, Water, Claim More Lives Than Mass Shootings

Fifty-three people were reportedly killed by mass shootings in America in August while 40,000 were killed by obesity during that same month.

The UK Sun reported the mass shooting deaths vs. obesity deaths, showing the media is fixated on gun violence reporting although other causes are death are exponentially higher.

They quote HBO’s Bill Maher saying, “In August, 53 Americans died from mass shootings. Terrible, right? Do you know how many died from obesity? Forty-thousand.”

Yet the Democrats want to ban commonly owned semiautomatic rifles with Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, in particular, saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The claim of 53 deaths from mass shootings appears to come from a New York Times story based on Shooting Tracker information. The number appears to be highly inflated as numerous Shooting Tracker mass shootings involve one death. Yet the figure is insightful in that even if reported at the inflated level, it is completely eclipsed by deaths due to obesity.

Moreover, numerous other causes of death outnumber those from mass shootings, even when shooting death figures are reported higher than they actually are. – READ MORE