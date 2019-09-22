Gowdy Explains Why Intelligence Community Won’t Work with Schiff on Whistleblowers: ‘Adam Leaks like a Sieve’

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) called out his former colleague Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over his alleged leaks of information.

Schiff has been accused of leaking information to the press several times. Gowdy claims he warned House Democrats that the accusations against Schiff could prevent the committee from accessing information.

“I warned people weeks ago that if Adam Schiff continued to be the chairperson of the House Intelligence Committee — who is one of the most deeply partisan members of the House — eventually people would stop sharing information with the Intelligence Committee and apparently that’s what’s happened. So if Nancy Pelosi wants this information given to Congress she should pick a less partisan person to be the chairperson of that committee.”

Gowdy suggested that Congress could have used its negotiation ability to try to force the Executive Branch to turn over the report, but that the main problem was that Schiff is in charge of the Intelligence Committee.

"Congress has plenty of tools but when you put someone who is wrong as often as Adam Schiff is wrong, and is as deeply partisan as he, is in charge of the Intelligence Committee, then no. You're not going to share confidential information because Adam leaks like a sieve," said Gowdy, adding, "That's the consequence of putting someone that partisan as the head of the Intel Committee."