Obama’s Ukraine Ambassador Allegedly Lied Under Oath In Impeachment Inquiry, Congressman Suggests (VIDEO)

Marie Yovanovitch, who was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine by former President Barack Obama, allegedly made false statements under oath during her October 11 closed-door testimony in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Tucker Carlson reports that it appears as though Obama’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, perjured herself under oath, according to new email evidence pic.twitter.com/EBTh6GgXOZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 8, 2019

“Before the contents of the whistleblower complaint were known publicly, a Democratic congressional staffer contact the former American ambassador to Ukraine to discuss what the staffer described as ‘quite delicate and time sensitive questions,’” Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusively reported.

“This show has obtained exclusively an email for that Democratic staffer for the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent by private email to the former American ambassador Marie Yovanovitch,” Carlson continued. “Yovanovitch, you know, is a key player in the Democrats’ impeachment probe and was recalled from her post in Ukraine by President Trump in May 2019 following allegations of serious partisanship and political bias.”

The email Carlson obtained states: I'm writing to see if you would have time to meet up for a chat — in particular, I'm hoping to discuss some Ukraine-related oversight questions we are exploring. I'd appreciate the change to ground-truth a few pieces of information with you, some of which are quite delicate/time-sensitive and, thus, we want to make sure we get them right.