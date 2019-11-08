WATCH: Don Jr. Destroys ABC on Its Own Airwaves for Hunting Down Epstein Whistleblower

Donald Trump Jr. defended his decision to tweet a Breitbart article that contained the alleged name of the Ukraine whistleblower during his Thursday appearance on “The View.” He then said NBC and ABC are going after their own “whistleblower” who released tapes showing ABC News killed their story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think the reality of the answer is the whistleblower’s name was on a little website called the “Drudge Report” a couple of days ago. It was in RealClearPolitics. I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy’s name in the title of the article,” Trump said.

“ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So if we’re going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers. You work with CBS to oust the whistleblower to come up with a story. That’s kind of shady” he continued. – READ MORE