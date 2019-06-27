Obama’s former ICE director says that Obama, not Trump, is responsible for kids in ‘cages’ at the border

Thomas Homan, former President Barack Obama’s executive associate director of ICE, said that the “cages” many Democrats rail against President Donald Trump for were ushered in by the Obama administration.

(…)

In remarks at a conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, Homan said, “I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built.”

Homan went on to point to a time when a Democratic lawmaker asked a Trump official, “You still keeping those kids in cages?”

With a fiery response, Homan retorted, “I would answer the question, ‘The kids are being housed in the same facility built under the Obama administration.'” – READ MORE