Democrat Nancy Pelosi Rejects Bipartisan Border Bill Amid Crisis

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a bipartisan border bill on Wednesday that overwhelmingly passed the Senate and comes as the United States is facing a crisis on the southern border.

The Washington Times reports that Pelosi “will demand changes to limit how long children can be held in some facilities” and “will insist on more money to pay the communities that illegal immigrant families are being dumped into, and will demand a new method of processing migrants when they arrive at the border ‘which is culturally, linguistically and religiously appropriate.'”

The $4.6 billion border bill, which passed 84-8 on Wednesday, included “$2.88 billion for Health and Human Services to provide safe shelter and care for children in custody; $1.1 billion for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish migrant care and processing facilities; $220 million for the Justice Department to help process immigration cases and provide resources to U.S. Marshals Service for care and detention of federal detainees; $145 million for branches of U.S. military for missions along the border,” according to CBS News.

The Times further noted the bill that the Senate passed, while similar in the amount of money that is provided to help fix the problem at the border, differs in how the money would be spent. – READ MORE