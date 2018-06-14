Obama’s DHS Secretary Falsely Claims He Couldn’t Separate a Child from His Mother

Former President Obama’s Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson falsely claimed during an interview Wednesday that, while serving as DHS secretary, he could not separate children from their mothers.

“Those images could have just as easily existed in 2014, 2015, 2016. And they are heartbreaking. I saw them in person, and I spent hours talking to these women and children about why they would make this journey,” Johnson said. “But one thing I would not do is separate a child from his mother. Just couldn’t do that.”

Democrats and reporters used the disturbing pictures to which Lemire was referring in order to attack President Trump after a report indicated that the Trump administration had lost track of some 1,500 immigrant in 2017.

However, there was just one problem: those pictures were taken during the Obama administration in 2014, while Johnson was DHS secretary. – READ MORE

