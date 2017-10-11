Obama’s $500 Million Presidential Library Will Skirt Federal Standards To Save Money

Officials with the Obama Foundation will circumvent onerous federal standards by creating an online archive for the forthcoming Barack Obama Presidential Center instead of a traditional paper archive.

Utilizing a digitized presidential library also means not having to pay fees to the National Archives and Records Administration for management of the library, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The $500 million Obama center — a soul-crushing, concrete architectural monstrosity — will feature basketball courts, a recording studio, meeting rooms, an auditorium, a children’s play garden and, of course, an exhibition hall for odes to the world-historical idea of Barack Obama. Unlike every other presidential library, however, it will be bereft of historical documents.

Some historians say they are perplexed about the decision to cut cost by creating an online-only archive of Obama’s manuscripts, letters, speech drafts and other papers. – READ MORE