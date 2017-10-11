James O’Keefe Series to Debut on One America News Network (VIDEO)

Project Veritas founder and investigative journalist James O’Keefe appears on the One America News Network on Tuesday, October 10th with his new series ‘TRUTH’, giving viewers an insight into the workings of Project Veritas.

One America News Network will be airing the first in their three-part, hour-long series on conservative journalist James O’Keefe tonight, detailing O’Keefe’s previous investigative work and current ongoing investigations. OANN describes the new series titled “TRUTH” as, “an exclusive one hour series following the active investigations of legendary undercover journalist and investigative reporter James O’Keefe. O’Keefe’s Project Veritashas exposed some of the most sensational corruption and lies in investigative journalism. This time O’Keefe has his sights targeted on the Holy Grail of media. One America News Network delivers the take down video from Project Veritas. Don’t miss this amazing and revealing three part series exclusively on One America News Network.”

