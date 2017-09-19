Obama making $400,000 speeches to Wall Street firms: Report

Former President Obama is pulling in hundreds of thousands of dollars giving speeches to Wall Street firms, according to a new report.

Obama made $400,000 for a speech he gave to clients of Northern Trust Corp. last month, Bloomberg reported Monday. He gave a speech to Carlyle Group LP last week and is scheduled to headline Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s healthcare conference next week.

Obama accepted a $400,000 speaking fee from Cantor Fitzgerald, according to reports in April. – READ MORE