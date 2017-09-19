True Pundit

California Governor Compares Trump Supporters to Cave Dwellers

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D.) compared President Donald Trump supporters to ignorant cave dwellers at a climate change event Monday in New York City.

“They’re both kind of very similar. You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves,” Brown said in remarks reported by Politico.

The California governor, speaking at an event during Climate Week NYC, said the election of  Trump has made it easier to promote climate-related policies. Trump is a “real adversary that is not believable, is not credible,” according to Brown. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Gov.Moonbeam Brown once again Insults American Voters with Stupid Comments..Gov Brown have Trump Supporters violated Immigration Laws or How about Has Trump Supporters Violated Trade Laws,…Have Trump Supporters Funded Antifa or BLM like you,Soro’s and BREAKING NEWS has found Hillary Clinton Gave Antifa 800,000 dollars to fund them,…Have Trump Supporters Violated the Constitution,..Have Trump Supporters called to remove FREE SPEECH Rights,..Have Trump Supporters worked with Foreign Governments to get Dirt On Candidates,…Have Trump Supporters called for Violence and To remove Monuments….Gov.Brown you and others have Committed SEDITION AND TREASON Against A Sitting U.S.President..The Trump Supporters Are Calling for PATRIOTISM AND HONOR NOT TREACHERY YOU AND THE SOCIALIST LEFT ARE PUSHING !! You Sir are a DISGRACE…..