Obama: ‘I’m Basically a Liberal Jew’

Former President Barack Obama told a Jewish congregation in Manhattan Thursday that he is “basically a liberal Jew” as he defended his administration’s record on Israel and his decision to criticize Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

One attendee told Ha’aretz that the former president grew “visibly frustrated when he spoke about the settlements.”

In addition, Obama claimed that his administration gave more military support to Israel than any of its predecessors. That had been a frequent talking point throughout his tenure, whenever critics noted his hostile acts towards Israel — such as his public snubs of the Israeli government, his one-sided nuclear deal with Iran, his broken promises on Jerusalem, and his efforts to deny Israel some military aid during its war against Hamas in 2014. – READ MORE

A new photo has emerged that shows former President Barack Obama posing with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the black nationalist hate group Nation of Islam.

The photo shows then Democratic Illinois Sen. Barack Obama smiling with Farrakhan at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005. Farrakhan is known for embracing radically anti-Semitic and anti-white views, as even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has acknowledged.

Journalist Askia Muhammed said he took the photo but decided to suppress its publication in order to protect Obama’s presidential ambitions. Now that Obama’s political career is over, Muhammad is going public with the picture and publishing it in a new book called “The Autobiography of Charles 67X.”

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018

The photo was first published last week by the Trice Edney News Wire, a “provocative, empowering, unapologetically Black” wire news service that interviewed Muhammad. The veteran journalist told the news service that he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy” to protect Obama. – READ MORE