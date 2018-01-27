Haley addresses ‘disgusting’ rumor: Some people ‘try and throw arrows’ when you speak your mind

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says a rumor sparked by “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff is “disgusting” and illustrates the kinds of accusations women in the workplace face.

“It is absolutely not true,” Haley told Politico’s podcast “Women Rule,” which aired Thursday. She was referring to a rumor that she has carried on an affair with President Donald Trump, which has not been verified by CNN.

Haley argued that the rumor speaks to a larger issue that women in power face in the workplace.

“But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of. At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that,” Haley said. “And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows — lies or not — to diminish you.”

Wolff’s book has proved to be riddled with inaccuracies, but he has defended them by claiming he’s leaving it up to the reader to decide what’s true and what’s not. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Haley, along with other U.N. Security Council diplomats, had traveled to Afghanistan for a two-day trip to see conditions there firsthand. According to Voice of America, Haley met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and a number of other Afghan officials.

However, it was a meeting arranged by the first lady of Afghanistan, Rula Ghani, that should have garnered the most attention.

RT@USUN: Thank you First Lady Ghani for introducing us to this group of women. Today in Afghanistan, more girls are going to school & women are serving their government & starting businesses. They're using the power of their voices to create a brighter future for their country. pic.twitter.com/OnmZB4dVsB — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 17, 2018

Three days after that tweet, women across America took to the streets in a series of marches on Saturday and Sunday that one can safely assume were in support of the Democrat Party.

That party’s last president, Barack Obama, pulled out of Afghanistan abruptly, leaving a power vacuum in which the Taliban was quickly resurgent. The Taliban, for those of you who with short memories, is a group that tends to frown upon women going to school, going to work, or going pretty much anywhere outside the home. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

“We want to always remind [North Korea] that we can destroy you, too,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during an interview on Sunday that she thought President Trump’s tweet threatening North Korea over U.S. nuclear capabilities was appropriate, stressing the importance of the U.S. to reminding North Korea about those capabilities.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night about how he, too, has a nuclear button, a response to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un latest provocative acts. But Trump added that his button was, ”much bigger & more powerful” than Kim’s button. – READ MORE