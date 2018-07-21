Obama Ignores Record Low Unemployment, Tells Africans US Economy Not Secure

They probably don’t realize that U.S. unemployment rates are as low as they’ve been in many years, that the U.S. has added more than 285,000 manufacturing jobs over the past year, that construction jobs increased by almost the same amount, and the unemployment rates among blacks and hispanics have declined over the past year.

Instead, the former president used a speech Tuesday in Johannesburg to paint a picture of a U.S. economy that was frail, benefitting only the wealthiest of the wealthy, and one that would eventually result in many workers losing their jobs to automation.

“The biggest challenge to workers in countries like mine today is technology,” Obama said.

“And for once solidly middle-class families in advanced economies like the United States, these trends have meant greater economic insecurity, especially for those who don’t have specialized skills, people who were in manufacturing, people working in factories, people working on farms.”

“Whatever laws may have existed on the books, whatever wonderful pronouncements existed in constitutions, whatever nice words were spoken during these last several decades at international conferences or in the halls of the United Nations, the previous structures of privilege and power and injustice and exploitation never completely went away,” Obama said. “They were never fully dislodged.” – READ MORE

“Right now I’m actually surprised by how much money I got,” he said with a smirk.

“And let me tell you something, I don’t have half as much as most of these folks. There’s only so much you can eat. There’s only so big a house you can have. There’s only so many nice trips you can take.”

The arrogance is stunning.

But of course, these comments received thunderous applause and cheers because everybody loves to attack those who have more than they do.

Besides the obvious bitterness and arrogance, can we just talk about the hypocrisy here?

Obama lives in an $8.1 million mansion in an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Since his presidency, he’s taken numerous expensive trips overseas. – READ MORE

In a surprising turn of events, former President Barack Obama attacked identity politics while speaking about the legacy of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Pres. Obama: Democracy demands getting inside "the reality of people who are different than us." "You can't do it if you insist that those who aren't like you because they're white, or because they're male…that somehow they lack standing to speak on certain matters." pic.twitter.com/NHPR9cQmpQ — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

Many found this speech to be a passionate condemnation of identity politics. – READ MORE

