Unhinged: Elizabeth Warren Goes Off on Nominee Just Because She’s in Trump Admin

Kathy Kraninger, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the consumer finance bureau, took a lot of tough questions during the Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, but the toughest came from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and it didn’t have anything to do with financial protection.

Little is known about Kraninger’s approach to financial policy, and while many senators used the hearing to ask about specific consumer protection measures or how she would lead the highly controversial CFPB, Warren and others sought to tie the nominee to the controversial domestic policies of the Trump administration.

“I’m going to ask you again, under oath, were you involved in any way in developing or implementing the policies that led this administration to take thousands of children away from their families at the border?” Warren asked.

“Senator, I had no role in setting the policy — ” Kraninger said, before Warren interrupted to say that she asked about “developing” or “implementing” the policies.

Based on Kraninger’s answers to similar questions from Senate Banking Committee ranking Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, her role was less about policy and more about funding. “Generally, the Office of Management and Budget supports those agencies in analyzing the need and looking at the appropriations law,” Kraninger said.

Brown called that a “non-answer.”

The OMB’s mission is not typically to set policies beyond government spending, but as the central budget office for the administration, policy matters conceivably arise in discussions of how to pay for departmental programs. – READ MORE

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is well known for claiming a Native American heritage she can’t prove. But Monday, the Massachusetts Democrat made an even wilder claim about her personal history: that she’s a capitalist.

Speaking to the New England Council, at an event typically used to springboard candidates into a national campaign, Warren said she believes in markets and trade, while highlighting a bankruptcy policy change she offered back in 2009.

“I am a capitalist to my bones,” Sen. Warren tells New England Council, one of several instances this morning where she’s highlighted her belief in capitalism and markets while talking bankruptcy policy #mapoli — Katie Lannan (@katielannan) July 16, 2018

Warren has styled herself as a “bankruptcy expert,” but her proposals to reform the bankruptcy process have been routinely demolished by economists more familiar with the subject. She also regularly claims not to be opposed to “capitalism” per se, but to “crony capitalism,” though her solution isn’t freer markets and fewer regulations, it’s a quasi-socialist collection of monetary policies that punish those who make money, and provide handouts to those who don’t. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1