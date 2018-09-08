OBAMA: ‘Do Not Wait For A Savior, America Doesn’t Need A Messiah’ (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama pontificated during his speech attacking President Donald Trump on Friday, saying that America should not “wait for a savior,” and America does not “need a Messiah.”

“And speaking as a Democrat, that’s when the Democratic party has always made the biggest difference in the lives of the American people,” Obama said. “When we led with conviction and principle and bold new ideas. The antidote to a government controlled by a powerful few, a government that divides is a government by the organized, energized, inclusive many.”

Former President Obama: "You can't sit back and wait for a savior…we don't need a messiah." pic.twitter.com/oa9mHUFiZb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 7, 2018

In February 2008, Michelle Obama praised her husband as being the “only person” who knew “that at some level there’s a hole in our souls,” claiming he could “fix our souls.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump responded quickly to former President Barack Obama’s speech on Friday, claiming that he fell asleep during the speech.

“I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep,” he said. “I found he’s very good for sleeping.”

The president responded to Obama’s critical speech of his presidency during a fundraising speech in Fargo, North Dakota.

Trump acknowledged that Obama was “trying to take credit” for the economic boom that the United States was experiencing after he got elected. He argued that the economy would have crashed if Hillary Clinton had won the election. – READ MORE