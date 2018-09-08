California Dems Newsom, Feinstein drop to single-digit leads in latest poll

Two of California’s best-known Democrats are slipping in the polls as the calendar advances closer to Election Day.

In fact, both Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein have only single-digit leads over their opponents, the results show.

In the race for governor, a Probolsky Research poll, conducted between Aug. 29-Sept. 2, shows Newsom leading Republican businessman John Cox by a mere 5 points, with 17 percent of respondents undecided, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Feinstein faces similar problems, with the poll showing her with only an 8-point advantage over progressive challenger Kevin de León. A quarter of the respondents told the pollsters they remain undecided. – READ MORE

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) tried to trip up Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Wednesday over the Second Amendment.

“I’ve been very interested in your thinking on assault weapons,” Feinstein told Kavanaugh. “You specifically argued that the D.C. assault weapons ban was unconstitutional and I think because you said these weapons were in common use. What did you base your conclusion that assault weapons are in common use and what evidence or study did you use to do that?”

Feinstein: Assault weapons are not in common use Kavanaugh: There are millions & millions & millions of semiautomatic rifles that are possessed F: Numbers determine common use? Common use is an activity. It's not common storage or possession K: They're widely used & possessed pic.twitter.com/ukg2HiGmPu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2018

National Review‘s David French explains that “a number of Democrats are well aware that if an assault-weapons-ban case is heard by the Supreme Court, then the ‘common use for lawful purpose’ standard is likely going to dictate the case. If it does, most assault-weapons bans will likely fall. After all, the AR-15 and its variants are the most popular rifles in America today, owned by millions of Americans yet rarely used in crime.”- READ MORE