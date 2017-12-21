Obama Administration Will Be Formally Investigated for ‘Potentially Criminal’ Act Involving Hezbollah, Iran

Lawmakers are reportedly launching an investigation into former President Barack Obama’s alleged protection of Hezbollah in order to safeguard his controversial Iran deal.

Multiple congressional insiders told the Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday that lawmakers will investigate the undermining of a decade-long Drug Enforcement Administration initiative — “Project Cassandra” — that tracked the Iran-backed terror group’s trafficking of drugs and weapons, money laundering, and other criminal activities.

The potential investigation comes just one day after Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) called for a probe into the matter.

The report, originally published by Politico, suggested the Obama White House put a series of roadblocks in front of the DEA’s efforts, hoping to avoid any conflict with Iran, which could have jeopardized the nuclear deal. – READ MORE

