Business Politics
ANOTHER TAX WIN: Boeing to Spend $300M on Workers and Charity
The Boeing Company, America’s largest aerospace firm, tweeted Wednesday that the just passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will allow them to spend $300 million on “employee-related and charitable investment.”
#Boeing announces $300M employee-related and charitable investment as a result of #TaxReform legislation to support our heroes, our homes and our future. pic.twitter.com/ZNawbAW7AY
— The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 20, 2017
“On behalf of all of our stakeholders, we applaud and thank Congress and the administration for their leadership in seizing this opportunity to unleash economic energy in the United States,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a press release. “It’s the single-most important thing we can do to drive innovation, support quality jobs and accelerate capital investment in our country.”
“For Boeing, the reforms enable us to better compete on the world stage and give us a stronger foundation for the investment in innovation, facilities and skills that will support our long-term growth,” Muilenburg continued. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Boeing tweeted Wednesday that the just passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will allow them to spend $300 million employees and charity.