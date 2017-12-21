True Pundit

Business Politics

ANOTHER TAX WIN: Boeing to Spend $300M on Workers and Charity

Posted on by
Share:

The Boeing Company, America’s largest aerospace firm, tweeted Wednesday that the just passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will allow them to spend $300 million on “employee-related and charitable investment.”

“On behalf of all of our stakeholders, we applaud and thank Congress and the administration for their leadership in seizing this opportunity to unleash economic energy in the United States,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a press release. “It’s the single-most important thing we can do to drive innovation, support quality jobs and accelerate capital investment in our country.”

“For Boeing, the reforms enable us to better compete on the world stage and give us a stronger foundation for the investment in innovation, facilities and skills that will support our long-term growth,” Muilenburg continued. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

ANOTHER TAX WIN: Boeing to Spend $300M on Workers and Charity
ANOTHER TAX WIN: Boeing to Spend $300M on Workers and Charity

Boeing tweeted Wednesday that the just passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will allow them to spend $300 million employees and charity.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: