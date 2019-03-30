Obama Admin Pushed Back UN Vote On Israeli Settlements In 2016 For Political Reasons, Source Says

Though we’re told the Obama White House years were “scandal free,” it appears the anointed one’s administration worked behind the scenes to delay a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements to avoid a political headache for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The New York Times spoke to a former Obama White House official, who spoke anonymously to avoid “professional retaliation,” who said the former administration was worried how donors would react to the resolution and didn’t want to put Clinton in the awkward position of having to defend or condemn the vote.

“There is a reason the U.N. vote did not come up before the election in November,” the source told the Times. “Was it because you were going to lose voters to Donald Trump? No. It was because you were going to have skittish donors. That, and the fact that we didn’t want Clinton to face pressure to condemn the resolution or be damaged by having to defend it.”

The vote on the resolution was held on Dec. 23, 2016. The UN Security Council voted 14-0 for the resolution, which demanded Israel stop building settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The resolution condemned Israel for alleged illegal occupation of these regions. – READ MORE