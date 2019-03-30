Scarborough: Trump administration like ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Nazis

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough made sure everyone understood he was not comparing Donald Trump and the president’s team to Nazis on his show Friday. But, he said, if they “were Nazis” he knows exactly which ones they would be.

“Whenever people get overcharged and start talking about Donald Trump and say, you know, they’re all Nazis, I say no, no, no, no, come on, they’re not Nazis,” Scarborough said after playing a clip of the president saying he was going against his staff and funding the Special Olympics. “But if they were Nazis, they’d be the one’s from ‘Hogan’s Heroes.’”

“Hogan’s Heroes” was a television comedy that aired from 1965-1971, set in a German POW camp during World War II.

Allied prisoners would run special operations under the nose of the incompetent Nazis, led by Colonel Klink and Sgt. Schultz.


