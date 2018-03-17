O.J. Simpson Detective Rips Broward Sheriff, School Resource Officer

Amid new revelations detailing the law enforcement breakdown that contributed to last month’s carnage during a mass shooting at a Florida high school, retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman on Friday blasted the sheriff and school resource officer.

New video released Thursday of the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, adds to the disturbing picture of school resource officer Scot Peterson avoiding the building where the slaughter was taking place.

In addition, Judicial Watch released portions of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office training manual it obtained through a Florida Sunshine Act public records request. This manual instructs officers to “confront the shooter” as soon as possible during an active-shooter situation and not wait for backup.

Fuhrman, who was one of the detectives on the O.J. Simpson murder case and now is a Fox News analyst, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that Sheriff Scott Israel deserves much of the blame.

“Scott Israel is, you know, just by first blush, a terrible leader,” he said. “And the first reason he’s a terrible leader is because he tells everybody how great of a leader he is.” – READ MORE

