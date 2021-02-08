NYT report: FBI and Capitol Police were aware of violent threats days before Capitol riots, were warned about ‘looming war’

The impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is slated to begin on Feb. 9. Trump is being charged for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” Many media pundits and Democrats have claimed that Trump’s 70-minute speech at the Ellipse outside the White House on Jan. 6 “incited” the storming of the U.S. Capitol building and the subsequent riot. However, a new report from the New York Times finds that the FBI and the Capitol Police were aware of threats targeting the Capitol days before Trump’s speech.

The New York Times report stated that there were “thousands of social media posts in the days before the assault, which documented how the rioters saw the Capitol — and the lawmakers certifying the election results — as a specific target.”

A social media post on Jan. 5 by an unidentified person read, “Every corrupt member of Congress locked in one room and surrounded by real Americans is an opportunity that will never present itself again.”

The New York Times article declared:

The FBI was aware of violent online posts before the rally, with the bureau’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, issuing a report that flagged one anonymous thread that warned of a looming war at the Capitol.

The Washington Post reported on another violent online threat that the FBI was aware of:

An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took the threats seriously enough to establish a "24-hour command posts at both the local Washington field office and its headquarters, not far from the Capitol." The FBI also "put tactical teams on standby, which it had not done for the previous two marches by Trump's supporters — on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 — protesting the election results."

