Biden chief of staff says administration wants to mail masks to every US household

The chief of staff for President Joe Biden says the administration is looking at sending masks to every household in the U.S., as the White House seeks to get Americans to “mask up” over the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.

NBC News reported Thursday that the administration was batting around the idea of mailing out masks, an idea that was floated during the Trump administration but ultimately scrapped.

In an interview with the outlet Thursday evening, NBC’s Lester Holt asked Biden chief of staff Ron Klain about whether the idea was back on the table.

“Yeah, ya know, Lester, this was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration,” Klain began. “The public health agencies recommended it, the president vetoed it for some reason, we want to get this back on track. We’re looking at what can be done to quickly do this with the mask supplies that we have. – READ MORE

