NYT, MSNBC’s Mara Gay: ‘Disturbing’ to see ‘dozens of American flags’ on trucks in Long Island

MSNBC contributor Mara Gay said Tuesday that she was “disturbed” to see “dozens of American flags” flown by Donald Trump supporters during a weekend trip to Long Island, New York.

The left-wing editorial board member for The New York Times was also distressed by what she called expletives on the trucks against President Biden, describing the flag-flying

Trump supporters as sending a clear message: “This is my country … not your country. I own this.”

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

“The reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population — I don’t know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others,” Gay said in response to MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski calling for an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.- READ MORE

