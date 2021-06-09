Guatemalan protesters greet VP Harris with signs telling her to ‘go home’ and ‘Trump won’; nation’s president says Biden to blame for border crisis

President Joe Biden and his administration have refused to call the ongoing flood of illegal immigrants surging across the border a “crisis” and have insisted that the current situation is not of their making. But the president of Guatemala disagrees and went on the record again Sunday blaming Biden for the current border situation.

Vice President Kamala Harris — whom Biden tapped nearly 11 weeks ago with the task of dealing the border surge but has failed so far to even visit the U.S.-Mexico border — arrived in Guatemala Sunday night for meetings with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss immigration.

She was greeted Monday by protesters telling her to “go home” and “mind your own business,” as well as a political dig that declared, “Trump won.”

Giammattei told CBS News on Sunday that the Biden administration is responsible for starting the current immigration crisis, adding that he and Harris “are not on the same side of the coin” on the issue.

The change came with the change of administrations following the 2020 election.

“The message changed, too: “We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children,'” the Guatemalan president told CBS. “The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.

“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” he said.- READ MORE

