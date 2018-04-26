NYT Forced to Make a Correction After Flubbing ‘Fake News’ Hit Piece

The “fake news” in question first appeared Saturday in a Times profile of Campbell Brown, once a reporter and anchor for NBC and CNN who now holds the title of Head of News Partnerships at Facebook.

At some point in the feature, Times reporter Nellie Bowles detailed some of the upcoming projects Brown was working on at Facebook.

“… Ms. Brown wants to use Facebook’s existing Watch product — a service introduced in 2017 as a premium product with more curation that has nonetheless been flooded with far-right conspiracy programming like ‘Palestinians Pay $400 million Pensions For Terrorist Families’ — to be a breaking news destination. The result would be something akin to an online competitor to cable news.

The problem with that sentence is the notion of payments to the families of Palestinian terrorists isn’t exactly a conspiracy theory. It’s a proven fact.

By Monday, Times editors had taken out the reference to the Palestinian “conspiracy theory” and added a correction at the end of the story. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1