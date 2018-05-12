NYT Bureau Chief Caught Manipulating DACA Figures To Get Woefully Misleading Outcome

Take the paper’s Tokyo bureau chief, Motoko Rich. She decided to play around with DACA statistics in the most misleading way possible.

Rich sent out a tweet which linked to a Times story on how Korean-Americans feel regarding the recent overtures toward peace between America and North Korea as well as the Trump administration’s efforts to free three American detainees from North Korean custody.

Surprising stat: Immigrants from South Korea make up fifth-largest share of DACA recipients in the U.S., and number of undocumented immigrants coming from the country has increased by more than 700 percent in the last 30 years. https://t.co/PPXZ6fNP43 @jennymedina — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) May 11, 2018

“Surprising stat: Immigrants from South Korea make up fifth-largest share of DACA recipients in the U.S., and number of undocumented immigrants coming from the country has increased by more than 700 percent in the last 30 years,” Rich tweeted Thursday night.

As it turns out, being fifth among DACA applicants means that South Koreans comprise 1 percent of the total. That means roughly 8,000 of them were covered under the program, although as many as 3 percent may have been eligible.

To put this in perspective, the most reliable numbers generally put the number of illegal immigrants in the United States somewhere between 11 and 12.5 million. South Korean DACA applicants comprise .0007 percent of this total. If you calculate the number that may have been eligible for DACA but didn’t apply for the program, that rises to .002 percent. – READ MORE

