James Woods Takes Apart Cruel Clinton Crony Who Mocked Vanessa Trump

On Wednesday, Reines — a political adviser who has worked closely with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton since the early 2000s — launched a personal attack on Vanessa Trump, the daughter-in-law of the president.

In a vile tweet, the Clinton insider made personal comments about Vanessa Trump’s sex life in a disgusting attempt to hurt her husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Meanwhile Philippe Reines, confused daily by which bathroom to use, emerges as a self-proclaimed expert on machismo? https://t.co/Lu0AdlrDO9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2018

The comment was referencing the left’s recent obsession with transgender bathrooms, while pointing out that the awkward, clearly unhinged Reines wouldn’t know machismo or masculinity if it hit him in the face. – READ MORE

