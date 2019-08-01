NYPD officers protest de Blasio outside Democratic debate: ‘Can’t run the city, can’t run the country’

DETROIT — NYPD cops turned out Wednesday to protest New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s appearance at the 2020 Democratic primary debate, calling on him to get back to the Big Apple, negotiate with the men and women in blue, and “finish the job that he ran for.”

“Can’t run the city, can’t run the country,” roughly 20 New York officers chanted outside the Fox Theatre in Detroit, where Hizzoner will face off against nine rivals at the second night of primary debates Wednesday. They also carried signs accusing him of failing to help homeless New Yorkers, cutting city workers’ health care and putting “working people last.”

“You can’t run the city, you can’t run the country!” pic.twitter.com/CPFJRzmooZ — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) July 31, 2019

“Mayor de Blasio,” they chanted. “No friend of labor!”

The de Blasio campaign declined to comment.