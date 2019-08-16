NYC Subway Station Shut Down After Two Pressure Cookers Found

Reports said two pressure cookers closed down the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday morning.

Authorities said the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Bomb Squad determined the pressure cookers were not explosives. A 911 caller alerted police to the situation, and a police spokesperson said people were evacuated in order to exercise “an abundance of caution.”

Reports said trains were also diverted from the station, causing significant delays in operations.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

The NYPD tweeted an advisory to those near the subway station early Friday morning.