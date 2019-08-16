After Spending $79 Million on Senate Run, Beto Says Senate Seat Not ‘Good Enough’

Less than a year after he spent $79 million in his attempt to get elected to the U.S. Senate, former Democratic congressman Robert “Beto” O’Rourke now says a Senate seat isn’t “good enough.”

O’Rourke, who came out on the losing side of the most expensive Senate election in U.S. history last cycle, is being urged by many on his side of the aisle to abandon his presidential bid in favor of another shot at a Senate seat, this time against incumbent Republican senator John Cornyn. He told supporters in his hometown of El Paso on Thursday he wasn’t interested.

“There have even been some who suggested that I stay in Texas and run for Senate,” O’Rourke said. “But that would not be good enough for this community, that would not be good enough for El Paso, that would not be good enough for this country.”

The comment was delivered during a “campaign reset” speech by O’Rourke, who has failed to get any traction since announcing his run for president in March. He is still polling in the low single digits, according to RealClearPolitics, and has already reset his campaign twice since launching. – READ MORE