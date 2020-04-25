NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to permanently close churches, but he’s giving Muslims half a million meals for Ramadan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city will take steps to provide for its Muslim community amid the coronavirus by distributing “over half a million meals” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The 500,000 Halal meals will be distributed at 32 Department of Education buildings and other community organizations during Ramadan, Bloomberg News reported. Ramadan began Thursday evening and will end the evening of May 23.

As Muslim New Yorkers prepare to start the holy month of Ramadan tonight, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is taking steps to support the Muslim community with Halal food programs. “Over half a million meals will be distributed during Ramadan” for Muslim New Yorkers in need pic.twitter.com/d4PbFtGMa5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020

“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry,” de Blasio said Thursday during a press briefing. “To remember to be there for those in need. And that is now harder than ever now that people can’t go to their mosques.”

De Blasio: churches and synagogues that hold worship services may be closed permanently pic.twitter.com/kdUsdbP2YO — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 29, 2020

