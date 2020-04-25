Cruz Seeks to Shut Down Chinese Propaganda Station Phoenix TV

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) is set to unveil legislation that would stop China’s Communist Party from exploiting loopholes in U.S. laws that critics say have enabled it to beam propaganda into America through a radio station connected to a state-controlled press organ, according to a copy of the legislation exclusively obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Cruz’s bill, the first of its kind, was sparked by the purchase of a radio station connected to Phoenix TV—an outlet owned by the Chinese government—that is now using a broadcast tower in Mexico to beam Chinese-language propaganda into the United States. The Mexican station was purchased in 2018 by an investment group with ties to China and is now running communist propaganda produced by Phoenix TV.

Phoenix TV drew the ire of Republican lawmakers and others earlier this year when one of its reporters confronted President Donald Trump during a White House briefing about the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers such as Cruz raised objections to the White House granting access to a reporter working for an adversarial regime.

Phoenix TV has used Mexican radio towers to skirt U.S. laws barring the dissemination of foreign propaganda in America and broadcast state propaganda throughout Southern California, sources said. – READ MORE

