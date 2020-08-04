NYC health commissioner resigns, citing de Blasio’s handling of coronavirus pandemic

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigned from her post Tuesday, citing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a critical letter.

De Blasio confirmed that he received Barbot’s resignation letter before noon Tuesday, and appointed Dr. Dave A. Choksi as her replacement.

The New York Times first reported that Barbot submitted her resignation to de Blasio, amid a clash between the mayor and the city’s health officials.

“I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” she wrote to de Blasio.

“Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work,” she continued. “The city would be well served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background.” – READ MORE

