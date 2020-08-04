Trump Changes Course, Says Florida’s Mail-in Ballots are ‘Safe and Secure’

President Donald Trump made a change of course on Tuesday, saying that some mail-in voting is safe. Trump’s remark came in a surprising tweet on Tuesday after he has spent the past few months calling mail-in ballots untrustworthy and corrupt.

Trump also seemed to suggest that “vote by mail” and “absentee voting” are the same thing, writing on Twitter, “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is safe and secure, tried and true. Florida’s voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot Vote by Mail!”

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Trump voted by mail in Florida’s primary election and he has defended that move, saying, “I have to do an absentee because I’m voting in Florida, and I happen to be President. I live in that very beautiful house over there that’s painted white.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stressed that Trump still believes mail-in voting is different than absentee voting.

